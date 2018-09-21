Homecoming made special in Trousdale's 28-0 triumph

It was the second straight shutout for Trousdale County (4-2) after a 37-0 blanking of Westmoreland last week.

“Any time you get a shutout, you feel great,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Our kids are getting better and we had some other guys step up tonight.”

The first blocked punt, early in the second quarter, set up the first of three touchdowns for Dyson Satterfield. The Yellow Jacket senior finished with 140 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in six games this season.

On Macon County’s next offensive play, the Tigers fumbled the ball and Trousdale recovered, setting up another short field. Sebastian Linarez’s 2-yard run allowed the Yellow Jackets to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

The Jackets blocked three punts in all, two by Houston Stafford.

“That first blocked punt was a big turnover and led to a score,” Waggoner said. “Any time you get a big play on special teams, it generates energy and momentum.”

Defensively, Trousdale County held Macon County to 58 yards of offense and just 24 rushing yards.

The Yellow Jackets had this game marked after losing 42-20 to the Tigers (2-3) in Lafayette last season.

“Last year wasn’t a very good loss and we remembered for a year,” Waggoner said. “Our kids did a good job preparing all week long and kept battling.”

Trousdale County will return to the Region 4-2A part of its schedule next week as the Yellow Jackets will travel to East Robertson.

Trousdale Co. 28, Macon Co. 0

MC 0 0 0 0¾0

TC 0 14 14 0¾28

Second Quarter

TC—Satterfield 37 run (Chasse kick), 8:35.

TC—Linarez 2 run (Chasse kick), 5:43.

Third Quarter

TC—Satterfield 11 run (Chasse kick), 7:21.

TC—Satterfield 5 run (Chasse kick), :00.

TEAM STATISTICS

MC TC

First downs 5 17

Rushes-yds 29-2439-288

C-A-I 3-8-0 4-12-1

Pass yds 34 43

Total yds 58 331

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-yds1-5 1-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Trousdale County, Satterfield 15-140, Hicks 6-62, Linarez 11-46, Rankins 5-37, Hayward 1-7, Chumley 1-(minus-4). Macon County, Belton 5-19, Houston 1-14, Lo.Whittemore 5-6, Jenkins 12-(minus-2), Gammons 6-(minus-13).

PASSING—Trousdale County, Rankins 4-11-0-43, Hicks 0-1-1-0. Macon County, Gammons 3-8-0-34.

RECEIVING—Trousdale County, Hicks 2-32, Claiborne 1-7, Satterfield 1-4. Macon County, Oliver 2-12, La.Whittemore 1-22.