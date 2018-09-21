Lebanon shines in downpour

The Blue Devils scored on every first-half possession except for the first one and rolled to a 31-14 victory over host Antioch. Lebanon held Antioch to minus-32 yards in the first half and 69 for the game.

The weather was almost as big a story as the defense. A driving rainstorm started in the infant stages of the second quarter, and the rest of the game was played in sloppy conditions.

It was the final away game for Lebanon (4-2), which quickly asserted itself as kings of the road.

The Blue Devils' defense took control immediately. After Antioch blocked the first punt of the game, Lebanon pushed the Bears out of the red zone and stopped them on downs.

Two plays later, Chandler Crite ran for a 60-yard touchdown, and Lebanon was off and running.

After a short punt, DeQuantay Shannon capped a touchdown drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Early in the second quarter, Crite hooked up with Jeremiah Hastings for a 34-yard touchdown pass, and it suddenly was 21-0.

Then came the rains, and Lebanon's defense capitalized when Grayson Gregory scooped up a fumble and rumbled 28 yards for a touchdown.

Christian Pena finished the first-half scoring with a 35-yard field goal with a heavy rain coming down.

Antioch scored twice in the third quarter. A.J. Williams threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nance, and then had a 40-yard scoring romp to end the period.

Last year, Lebanon beat Antioch 41-20, with Crite and Tyrique Cooper scoring two touchdowns apiece and Kemon Neuble adding a pick-six. The Blue Devils led 21-12 at the half and 27-20 at the end of three quarters before pulling away.

This was the final regular-season road game for Lebanon. The Blue Devils play Station Camp at home Friday, with Coffee County, Wilson Central and Rossview to round out the regular season.

Lebanon 31, Antioch 14

Lebanon 14 17 0 0—31

Antioch 0 0 14 0—14

First Quarter

LB—Crite 60 run (Pena kick), 6:20.

LB—Shannon 1 run (Pena kick), 2:14.

Second Quarter

LB—Hastings 34 pass from Crite (Pena kick), 10:59.

LB—Gregory 28 fumble recovery (Pena kick), 10:02.

LB—FG Pena 35, 1:59.

Third Quarter

AT—Nance 24 pass from Williams (run failed), 3:23.

AT—Williams 40 run (Williams run), 0:00.

LB AT

First downs 16 6

Rush Attempts 34-264 25-32

Passing Yards 45 37

Passes2-13-1 4-9-0

Punts 1-23.05-30.6

Fumbles-Fum Lost 4-0 2-1

Penalties 9-85 8-58

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Lebanon, Crite 12-138, Kelley 4-29, Shannon 7-26, Copas 2-26, Clemmons 3-23, Pickett 1-9, Powell 3-8, Hearn 2-5. Antioch, Williams 16-46, Nance 3-2, Thomas 3-(-4), Moore 3-(-12).

PASSING—Lebanon, Crite 1-10-1-34, Copas 1-2-0-11, Clemmons 0-1-0-0. Antioch, Williams 4-9-0-37.

RECEIVING—Lebanon, Hastings 1-34, Crite 1-11. Antioch, Nance 2-34, Moore 2-3.