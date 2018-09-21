Wildcats fall to Green Wave in heartbreaker 21-14

Gallatin hosted the Cats after a huge 60-14 blowout of Hillwood. The Wildcats came up seven points short in their attempt, but this game came down to the wire. Last night’s matchup was very important for senior Zay Kern of Gallatin and Ladarius Stewart of Wilson Central. Kern spent two years playing for the Wildcats, and Stewart just transferred from Gallatin to Wilson Central this year.

The first quarter featured the hottest start the Wildcats have seen all year. After a 32-yard Gallatin rushing touchdown by junior Spencer Briggs, Stewart dove over the right pylon for a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:41 remaining in the first, but he was not done with his dominance of the first 12 minutes of play. About two minutes later, Stewart struck again with an 8-yard rushing touchdown, drawing the score to 14-7. This left 43 seconds in the first, and Gallatin was unable to find the end zone in that fraction of a minute.

The second quarter was unexpectedly quiet, as neither team scored again before halftime. Three minutes into the second quarter, the Green Wave appeared as if they could score, but they went to a fourth down and 5. Trace Kelley attempted a 43-yard field goal, but it was short and left of the goal posts. With 16 seconds remaining before the half, Wilson Central running back-turned-kicker Stratton Farmer came up short on a 32-yarder, and Gallatin quarterback Ander Sloan kneeled the ball. This let the clock run until the end of the first half.

After the half, the Green Wave drowned the Wildcat offense, as Dylan Carpenter and the ‘Cats did not cross the goal line for all of the third quarter. However, the Green Wave exploded into the third quarter. On the opening kick of the second half, Kern took Farmer’s kick 90 yards to the house, tying the game at 14-14. Gallatin was not finished, though. Spencer Briggs sprinted into the end zone for a 51-yard rushing touchdown. This gave Wilson Central a chance, and just under two minutes, to score in the third, but nothing became of it.

The fourth quarter was another scoreless one, and the game closed at 21-14, giving Gallatin win number three on the year and a two-game win streak. Ander Sloan completed 70 percent of his passes, amounting to 67 yards. Carpenter went 2-for-10, and the Gallatin defense made a few excellent reads, intercepting two of his passes. Spencer Briggs of Gallatin and Wilson Central’s Stewart both had phenomenal nights. Briggs rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and Stewart ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The kick returns by Kern of the Green Wave and Wildcat returner Justin Smith helped tremendously. Kern had one return for a 90-yard touchdown, and Smith returned two kicks for a total of 65 yards.

Wilson Central will travel to Region 4-6A rival Commandos at Hendersonville next Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Gallatin 21, Wilson Central 14

Wilson Central 14 0 0 0—14

Gallatin 7 0 14 0—21

First Quarter

GA—Briggs 32 run (Wright kick), 5:15.

WC—Stewart 5 run (Farmer kick), 2:41.

WC—Stewart 8 run (Farmer kick), 0:43.

Third Quarter

GA—Kern 90 kick return (Wright kick), 11:43.

GA—Briggs 51 run (Wright kick), 1:56.

Team Statistics

WC GA

First Downs 14 10

Rushes-yards44-250 30-129

Passing yards 30 67

Return yards89 94

Comp.-Att. 2-11 7-10

Punts-yards 6-2205-149

Penalties-Yards 7-60 3-30

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central, Stewart 17-86, Carpenter 9-75, Todd 6-34, McBroom 1-27, Ray 4-14, Robinson 2-11, Hatchett 5-3. Gallatin, Briggs 20-165, Yarbrough 1-4, Silcox 2-2, Holder 2-0, Sloan 3-(-11).

PASSING—Wilson Central, Carpenter 2-10-30. Gallatin, Sloan 7-10-67.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Ray 1-25, McBroom 1-5. Gallatin, Hiett 1-27, Yarbrough 2-17, Green 2-16, Silcox 1-4, Briggs 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central, Farmer 32; Gallatin, Kelley 43.