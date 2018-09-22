Tigers slip away from Phoenix 24-17

With the score tied 10-10, freshman quarterback Derrick Jones threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kamaree Noble. Jones, whose quickness caused Cumberland problems throughout the day, found an opening for a 1-yard scoring run, which kept the Tigers out of harm’s way when the Phoenix’s Dezmon Huntley found wideout Denarius Toliver in the end zone from 8 yards out with less than two minutes to play.

Edward Waters recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock before the Tigers returned to Jacksonville, Fla., with a 2-2 record.

The Phoenix fell to 2-3 at the end of a frustrating afternoon which had coach Tim Mathis looking in the proverbial mirror.

“It’s probably the most disappointed I’ve ever been in myself, not at any kid or anything,” a subdued Mathis said. “We did a terrible job in preparing them for the game today because it wasn’t very good.”

Cumberland drove 41 yards on the game’s opening possession before Huntley was sacked by linebacker Kennard Mahone and fumbled, which Mahone recovered.

The elusive Jones drove Edward Waters to a 27-yard field goal by Ishmael Sanders.

Following a three-and-out by Cumberland, Jones drove Edward Waters to a 4-yard touchdown run by Jacquez Pelham for a 10-0 Tiger lead.

In addition to the early fumble, Cumberland later missed a short field goal which would have tied the score in the third quarter. Sean Kline did boot a 30-yarder late in the period to pull the Phoenix into a 10-10 deadlock.

“We didn’t execute as a coaching staff putting points on the board when we needed to, and it’s unacceptable,” Mathis said. “We just got to do a better job all around.”

Jones completed 7 of 13 passes for 106 yards with an interception and finished with 19 net yards despite being sacked four times.

“He’s a great athlete,” Mathis said of Jones. “He can move and he’s elusive and when we did get him a couple of times we didn’t wrap up and we let him get loose. You let that happen and they just get confidence. You let freshmen do stuff like that, they don’t know any better, and they just get better and better.”

Led by Corey Hammett’s 108 yard on 16 carries, Edward Waters ran for 206 yards with the Tiger offensive line often dominating the line of scrimmage.

“They absolutely dominated us up front,” Mathis said. “Offensively, we did things when we weren’t putting the ball on the ground (four times, but only one loss). Some of the things that happened were just missed assignments as far not blocking the correct way. We pushed them a little bit up front. But we couldn’t get them off the field on defense and offensively, we never got it going.

“That’s on me as a head coach and we got to get better.”

Down 10-0, Huntley, who matched Jones with 7-of-13 passing and an interception, but for 119 yards, drove Cumberland down to a 32-yard run up the middle by Telvin Rucker to pull the Phoenix within 10-7 early in the second quarter, which held through halftime thanks to an interception by CU cornerback Prentiss Sumerall in the back of the end zone to thwart an Edward Waters scoring threat.

Cumberland will open Bluegrass Division play at 12:30 p.m. CDT this coming Saturday at Cincinnati Christian.

“We can get to be divisional champs,” Mathis said. “From here on out, we got to win out.”

Edward Waters 24, Cumberland 17

Edward Waters 10 0 0 14—24

Cumberland 0 7 3 7—17

First quarter

Edward Waters—Ishmael Sanders 27 FG, 6:29.

Edward Waters—Jacquez Pelham 4 run (Sanders kick), 1:16.

Second quarter

Cumberland—Telvin Rucker 32 run (Sean Kline kick), 11:09.

Third quarter

Cumberland—Kline 30 FG, 1:45.

Fourth quarter

Edward Waters—Kamaree Noble 23 pass from Derrick Jones (Sanders kick), 10:40.

Edward Waters—Jones 1 run (Sanders kick), 4:04.

Cumberland—Denarius Toliver 8 pass from Dezmon Huntley (Kline kick), 1:44.

Team statistics

EW CU

First downs 19 13

—Rushing 13 8

—Passing 4 3

—Penalty 2 2

Rushes-yards 51-206 37-144

Passing yards 106 119

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-13-1 7-13-1

Punts-avg. 3-29.0 3-37.7

Penalties-yards 10-80 7-63

Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-1

Team statistics

RUSHING—Edward Waters: Corey Hammett 16-108, Jacquez Pelham 12-51, Richard Montgomery 7-23, Derrick Jones 13-19, Dale George Jr., 1-4, Deante Hale 1-2, Team 1-(-1). Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 8-58, Kendall Johnson 5-29, Joseph Rushin 7-22, Dezmon Huntley 14-20, Denarius Toliver 1-19, Kimlee North 2-(-4).

PASSING—Edward Waters: Derrick Jones 7-13-1—106. Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 7-13-1—119.

RECEIVING—Edward Waters: Tyler Gilbert 2-11, Corey Hammett 1-42, Kamaree Noble 1023, Abdul Leiba Jr., 1-18, Richard Montgomery 1-11, David Beeks 1-1. Cumberland: Denarius Toliver 5-98, Kendall Johnson 1-12, Marcus Bryson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Sean Kline 26 wide right.