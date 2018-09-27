Wood on list for Campbell Trophy

The former Friendship Christian star is a three-year starter at offensive tackle for the Mids and has been Navy's nominee for the Campbell Trophy in each of the last three years. The Mt. Juliet native is a two-time Academic All-District as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America and is a strong candidate for Academic All-American honors in 2018. Wood, who is majoring in operations research, has a 3.59 grade point average.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 31 and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 60th NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The winner will be announced at the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner on Dec. 4 in New York City.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the award must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is compromised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletic administrators.

Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, former chairman of Intuit, former player and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the National Football Foundation's Gold Medal, the Campbell Trophy is a 25-pound bronze trophy and increases the recipient's grant by $7,000 for a total postgraduate scholarship of $25,000.