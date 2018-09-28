Golden Bears dominate Rossview 48-10

Mt. Juliet moved to 3-0 in the region while Rossview dropped to 2-1 inside the region and 5-2 overall. The Golden Bears are now 7-0 overall.

Mt. Juliet set the game’s tone on its first possession. Quarterback Alvin Mixon and the offense made short work with a three-play, 72-yard drive ending when Mixon connected with Malik Bowen for a 53-yard score on a play-action pass.

After Rossview punted on its first drive, Mt. Juliet continued its attack. The Golden Bears spent the drive attacking the perimeter of the defense and ended the drive as Michael Ruttlen took the ball to the end zone on a 38-yard stretch run.

“We got a little bit out of the passing game too, because that opens that up and loosens the corners up,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “We hit Malik [Bowen] on a couple of big ones early on and that helped open up the perimeter later.”

Mt. Juliet continued to put the game out of reach, jumping out to a 34-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Connor Ruzek scored on a 15-yard run and Mixon found Bowen for the duo’s second touchdown connection. Justin Harrigan then scored on an 18-yard run.

“They’re a very good football team,” Rossview coach Todd Hood said. “They broke a lot of tackles. We didn’t do a good job tackling for whatever reason that is.”

Rossview scored on its last drive of the half with Zaden Webber hitting a 49-yard field goal.

The Golden Bears answered with yet another touchdown to end a dominating first half, building a 41-3 halftime lead.

Mt. Juliet’s backups played the entire second half, while Rossview elected to keep the starters in.

Rossview forced its way into the end zone late in the fourth quarter on a Brock Rowland bootleg run for a touchdown.

“We've got to forget about it,” Hood said. “We have to correct our mistakes and get better at each position. We have to get better at practice this week and move on to the next one.”

Mt. Juliet, now tied with Hendersonville atop the region, will step out of league play next week when the Golden Bears play host to McGavock at 7 p.m. Friday.