Wilson Central falls in Commando homecoming

The rain-filled week gave way to a beautiful Friday evening for high school football, and neither team disappointed. The Wildcats jumped ahead early, but this lead did not last long. The Commandos took the lead and kept it, closing the game at 38-14.

Quarterback Dylan Carpenter and the Wildcat offense took little time to score after the opening kick. After marching 46 yards to the Commando 4-yard line, Carpenter scored on a 4-yard touchdown run.

Derek Kincaid led the rushing core for Hendersonville last night, rushing for 24 yards on his first two carries. Kincaid and quarterback Drew Hohenbrink brought the Commandos in range for a 32- yard Ashton Dodd field goal, decreasing the Wildcat lead to four. This lead would not last, though.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Kincaid rushed 12 yards for his first of two touchdowns on the night.

Wilson Central was unable to answer on its drive following the score, and Hendersonville drew the lead to 17-7. This came from a flea-flicker pass from Damion Chandler to Cameron Stevens for 69 yards.

Wilson Central stopped Hendersonville deep in its territory on the next Commando drive, but a 55-yard punt by Dodd, who put every kickoff after the opening kick out of the end zone, trapped the Wildcats on their side of the field for the remainder of the half.

Nate Hancock ran what would have been a 93- yard kickoff return to the end zone to start the third quarter, but a holding penalty brought the Commandos back to their own 40. Kincaid and Hancock rushed into field-goal range, but Dodd’s 31-yarder was blocked and rolled out of the end zone.

Hancock did find the end zone in the third, however. This came on a 38-yard rush and a successful PAT. The Commandos were on top of the Wildcats 24-7 with no sign of letting up.

Carpenter did connect to Ladarius Stewart for a 26- yard touchdown pass to end the third, though, bringing the Wildcats back to a ten-point trail.

The fourth quarter was all Hendersonville, with an 8-yard Kincaid touchdown run to start it off.

Wilson Central could not power through the Commando defense, but Stratton Farmer, coming off of a month-long concussion protocol, saw his first carries of the year last night.

Hendersonville scored again with just under six minutes remaining in the game. Hohenbrink completed a 3-yard pitch-and-catch to Austin Halas to reach the final score of 38-14.

Halas had a major impact on the Commando defense, as he had several hard tackles and a few sacks. Kincaid also had a great night for Hendersonville, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on twenty-one attempts. Stewart ran for 80 yards on nine rushes, and Farmer rushed for 31 yards in his return as a running back.

Hendersonville improves to 5-2 on the year, and the Commandos will move on from their homecoming victory to play a 4-3 Gallatin Green Wave at home next week. Wilson Central fell to 1-6, and the Wildcats will look to defeat a 2-5 LaVergne in their homecoming. Both games will be on Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Hendersonville 38, Wilson Central 14

Wilson Central 7 0 7 0—14

Hendersonville 3 14 7 14—38

First Quarter

WC—Carpenter 4 run (Farmer kick), 9:06.

HV—FG Dodd, 32, 5:17.

Second Quarter

HV—Kincaid 12 run (Dodd kick), 9:51.

HV—Stevens 69 pass from Chandler (Dodd kick), 5:05.

Third Quarter

HV—Hancock 38 run (Dodd kick), 2:45.

WC—Stewart 26 pass from Carpenter (Farmer kick), :07.

Fourth Quarter

HV—Kincaid 8 run (Dodd kick), 11:00.

HV—Halas 3 pass from Hohenbrink (Dodd kick), 5:54.

Team Statistics

WC HV

First Downs 13 19

Rushes-yards41-158 42-309

Passing yards 48 82

Return yards61 157

Comp.-Att. 3-8 6-11

Punts-yards 7-2322-108

Penalties-Yards 9-80 7-85

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central, Stewart 9-80, Farmer 5-31, Robinson 5-22, Ray 6-13, Wright 1-12, Todd 4-10, Carpenter 5-7, Hatchett 1-7, McBroom 3-(-5). Hendersonville, Kincaid 21-172, Hancock 4-92, Hohenbrink 7-25, Jones 4-23,

Porter 1-1, Ferguson 1-0, Chandler 2-2, Mack 1-(-2).

PASSING—Wilson Central, Carpenter 3-8-48. Hendersonville, Chandler 1-1-69, Hohenbrink 5-10-13.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Stewart 1-26, Todd 1-14, Robinson 1-8. Hendersonville, Stevens 3-79, Halas 1-3, Hancock 1-0, Jones 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Hendersonville, Dodd, 31.