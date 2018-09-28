logo

Wilson Football Live: Week 7

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 6:40 PM

Get all the live prep football updates as they happen in Wilson and Trousdale counties with Wilson Football Live. 

Week 7 Scores
Station Camp
 0 42 Lebanon FINAL
Wilson Central 14 38 Hendersonville FINAL
Westmoreland 0 42 Watertown FINAL
Friendship Christian 48 7 Mt. Juliet Christian FINAL
Mt. Juliet 48 10 Rossview FINAL
Trousdale County 42 0 East Robertson FINAL
