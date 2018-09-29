Phoenix open division schedule at Cincinnati Christian

“This is what’s going to get you in the playoffs or not, these next six games,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division play. “This decides if you win your division or not. These are the ones that matter the most.”

On paper, the matchup with the winless Eagles might be the best way for the Phoenix to dip their toe into divisional play. Cincinnati Christian has yet to find the win column through five games. But CU stumbled through an upset loss at home to Edward Waters last week.

“The Mid-South, we talked to everybody last week, we shouldn’t have lost last week,” Mathis said. “The biggest thing is we got to take everybody seriously. Anybody can beat anybody at anytime if you don’t take it serious and do what you’re supposed to do.

“Just go execute what you’re supposed to do. Don’t go feel out a situation, go and just take it to them from the get-go and everything should be okay.”

“Defensively, they run a four-man front,” Mathis said. “They’ll try to put eight or nine guys in the box to stop us.

“Definitely ought to be able to have some good situations on the perimeter. Hopefully, we can get some guys on the edge.”

Cincinnati Christian’s offense is a mixture of the I, one-back and spread.

Cumberland should be healthy for the trip to Cincinnati with the exception of the head coach, who donned a walking boot this week.

“I’ve got a stress fracture in my foot that I’ve had for three months and I finally got it checked because I couldn’t hardly walk anymore,” Mathis said. “Other than me, I guess everybody’s healthy.”