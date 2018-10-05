Blue Devils mug Coffee County on homecoming

The Blue Devils proved to be more annoying to the Red Raiders than the mosquitos occupying Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium as they built a 28-0 first-quarter lead and went on to their first 6-2 start since 2006.

“We’re collectively better as a football team,” second-year Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry said. “I felt like coming into the football game we were better athletically, physically than Coffee County. They’re struggling a little bit.

“My deal was we needed to come out fast and get on the board early and not give them any hope, and we did that. We played well defensively early, special teams early and offensively, it didn’t look like it, but we actually sputtered a little bit, miscommunications. But we put up 35 points in the first half, it’s always good.”

Quarterback Chandler Crite appeared to overthrow one receiver on the game’s third play, but wideout Jeremiah Hastings was further downfield and in the right spot to take the pass and complete a 63-yard score 56 seconds into the game.

Linebacker Evan Clemmons recovered a Coffee County fumble and De’Quantay Shannon scored on a 21-yard run on the next play.

Crite completed 7 of 10 passes, all in the first half, for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 58 yards and another score, a 15-yarder for a 21-0 lead. He also returned a punt 41 yards to the Coffee County 22-yard line and cashed in on that series with a 20-yard scoring strike to a diving tight end Zion Logue in the side of the end zone for the 28-0 lead.

Clemmons got three straight carries at fullback in the second quarter and punched the third one into the end zone from 5 yards for a 35-0 lead.

Coffee County’s first-half highlight came when cornerback C.J. Anthony stripped the ball from Polo Phillips and raced 65 yards to the Lebanon 3-yard line. But the Blue Devil defense, which threw the Red Raiders for negative-17 yards in the first half and positive-29 for the game, kept the visitors out of the end zone.

“I was very proud of that that we bowed our neck after something bad happened and didn’t let them in the end zone,” Gentry said.

Following halftime homecoming ceremonies, the Blue Devils got back to business with Shannon scoring from 35 yards out for a 42-0 lead on his final carry, giving him a game-high 96 yards.

Lebanon’s other mistake came on a muffed punt, giving Coffee County new life at the Blue Devil 25. Andrew Mahaffey, who rallied from negative rushing yards to finish plus-10, lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trace Bryant in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devil backups came back with a 35-yard run from running back La’Quentin Hearn. Sophomore quarterback Eli Clemmons’ only pass was a 6-yard touchdown to running back Christian Borden with just over three minutes to play.

Following a week off, the Blue Devils will return with back-to-back Region 4-6A home games to close the season, starting with an Oct. 19 visit from Wilson Central and concluding with an Oct. 26 visit from Rossview as Lebanon needs those wins to ensure a playoff spot. LHS’ next win will mark the most victories since the 2004 team went 8-2 during the regular season and 9-3 overall.

Lebanon 49, Coffee County 7

Coffee County 0 0 0 7—7

Lebanon 28 7 7 7—49

First quarter

Lebanon—Jeremiah Hastings 63 pass from Chandler Crite (Christian Pena kick), 11:04.

Lebanon—De’Quantay Shannon 21 run (Pena kick), 8:12.

Lebanon—Crite 15 run (Pena kick), 4:29.

Lebanon—Zion Loge 20 pass from Crite (Pena kick), 1:05.

Second quarter

Lebanon—Evan Clemmons 5 run (Pena kick), 10:28.

Third quarter

Lebanon—Shannon 35 run (Pena kick), 7:12.

Fourth quarter

Coffee County—Trace Bryant 9 pass from Andrew Mahaffey (Briggs Haithcock kick), 7:42.

Lebanon—Christian Borden 6 pass from Eli Clemmons (Luke Wamble kick), 3:10.

Team statistics

CC Leb

First downs 4 14

—Rushing 3 10

—Passing 1 4

—Penalty 0 0

Rushes-yards 35-10 26-234

Passing yards 19 174

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-8-0 8-11-0

Punts-avg. 7-32.4 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-33 5-36

Fumbles lost 1 2

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Coffee County: Conner Shemwell 3-(-21), Hunter Hulvey 5-22, Marshall Haney 2-0, Trace Bryant 2-(-1), Andrew Mahaffey 23-10. Lebanon: Chandler Crite 7-58, De’Quantay Shannon 9-96, Tyson Kelley 1-20, Evan Clemmons 3-9, Polo Phillips 1-4, Joshua Powell 1-2, La’Quentin Hearn 4-45.

PASSING—Coffee County: Conner Shemwell 2-5-0—10, Andrew Mahaffey 1-3-0—9. Lebanon: Chandler Crite 7-10-0—168, Eli Clemmons 1-1-0—6.

RECEIVING—Coffee County: Collin Ward 1-13, Marshall Haney 1-(-3), Trace Bryant 1-9. Lebanon: Jeremiah Hastings 2-68, Jackson Stafford 3-74, Zion Logue 1-20, Polo Phillips 1-6, Christian Borden 1-6.