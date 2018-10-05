Central celebrate homecoming behind Stewart’s 4 scores, 267 yards

Only 21 seconds into the game, Wildcat running back Ladarius Stewart sprinted into the end zone on a 52- yard run. Stewart was not done with the first quarter, much less the rest of the game as he scored four times and ran for 267 yards.

The Wildcat defense shut down the LaVergne offense on its opening drive, and the Wildcat offense continued its dominance of the first quarter. Stewart outran the Wolverine defense for an 83-yard score, bringing the shutout to 14-0. Stewart now had two rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and only six minutes of football had been played.

LaVergne was still unable to score on the following drive, and Stewart returned to increase the Wildcat lead to 21, breaking out on another touchdown run 21 yards to give himself 18 points on the night, and he still had 37 minutes to play.

The second quarter started in the hands of the Wolverines. LaVergne wanted to find the end zone before the half at the very least, and that it did. After a drive that spanned the last minute of the first quarter and half of the second, LaVergne quarterback Josh Cartwright squeaked into the end zone on a 3-yard rush. However, kicker Sebastian Carapia missed the extra point, leaving the score at 21-6.

Wilson Central laid dormant for the entire second quarter. Stewart continued to collect his rushing yards, but the Cats could not find the end zone. This continued until the first half concluded.

The Wildcats hoped to find a spark after halftime to extend on their 21-6 lead, but it was LaVergne that found the spark. This came from the Wolverine defense picking up on the continued outside runs from the Wildcats. Neither team was able to come close of scoring until late in the third.

LaVergne started its comeback when Cartwright connected with Kristen Lainez for a 26-yard touchdown, and he dove into the end zone for the two point conversion. This put LaVergne within a score of Wilson Central at 21-14, and the pressure was now on the WIldcats going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was an all-out battle, but neither team crossed the goal line for the first 10 minutes. Stewart changed that, though, finishing his quartet of rushing touchdowns with a 15-yard race into the end zone to give Wilson Central a 28-14 lead with just over two minutes left to play.

But LaVergne was still determined to complete the upset. Josh Cartwright found the end zone after running 21 yards, and LaVergne was an onside kick and touchdown away from going into overtime.

Wolverine punter and wideout Dagem Samuel came out for his first kickoff of the night, and he kicked the ball toward the LaVergne sideline at the Wilson Central 20, and the Wildcats muffed it. Several players from both teams jumped on the ball, and the Wolverine kickoff squad claimed it had possession. However, the officials determined that Devonte McBroom of Wilson Central was at the bottom of the pile with the ball, and Wilson Central had a chance to seal the win.

After a 4-yard Stewart rush and a Dylan Carpenter kneel, time ran out.

Wilson Central improved to 2-6 going into its fall break bye week. The Wildcats will travel to Lebanon to play the Blue Devils at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium on Oct. 19.

LaVergne fell to 2-6 and will play the Bobcats of John Overton High School next Friday.

Wilson Central 28, LaVergne 21

Wilson Central 21 0 0 0—28

LaVergne 0 6 8 7—21

First Quarter

WC—Stewart 52 run (Farmer kick), 11:39.

WC—Stewart 83 run (Farner kick), 6:11.

WC—Stewart 21 run (Farmer kick), 1:36.

Second Quarter

LV—Cartwright 3 run (kick failed), 6:21.

Third Quarter

LV—Lainez 26 pass from Cartwright (Cartwright run), 0:23.

Fourth Quarter

WC—Stewart 15 run (Farmer kick), 2:30.

LV—Cartwright 21 run (Carapia kick), 1:20.

Team Statistics

WC LV

First Downs 12 14

Rushes-yards37-339 37-203

Passing yards 40 59

Return yards63 56

Comp.-Att. 2-5 5-13

Punts-yards 3-1005-194

Penalties-Yards 8-65 3-30

Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—LaVergne, Cartwright 17-91, Wells 12-76, Samuel 1-35, Bouknight 5-6, Lainez 2-(-5). Wilson Central, Stewart 16-267, Farmer 5-35, Carpenter 3-26, Ray 4-5, Kirby 1-5, McBroom 1-4, Robinson 2-(-1), Todd 4-(-3).

PASSING—LaVergne, Cartwright 5-13-59. Wilson Central, Carpenter 2-5-40.

RECEIVING—LaVergne, Lainez 1-26, Thompson 2-13, Samuel 1-12, Gardner 1-8. Wilson Central, Stewart 1-28, Kirby 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS— None.