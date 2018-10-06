Longtime MSC power Georgetown visits CU for homecoming

Cumberland pulled even for the season at 3-3 but more importantly opened 1-0 in Bluegrass play with a tougher-than-expected and closer-than-the 23-10 final score at Cincinnati Christian last Saturday. Georgetown, long an NAIA power and a force in the Mid-South since the league began in the mid-1990s, is 3-2 after dropping a 50-49 shootout to Bethel in overtime.

The win moved Bethel up four spots to No. 10 while Georgetown slipped six spaces in the NAIA poll this week. But Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said nothing’s changed with the Tigers.

“They are Georgetown and a typical Georgetown team, coached really well and we got to play a great game to have a chance,” Mathis said. “It’s what they’ve done forever. They want to control the ball… They’ll run a lot of our formational stuff but they throw it a little more than we do.

“Defensively, they’re a 3-4 team and they’ve been running it for 30 years the same way. They don’t change what they’re doing. They don’t change it week to week. They do the same thing they do ever since I’ve seen them play.”

Georgetown coach Bill Cronin, in his 22nd season at the northern Kentucky school, is 195-55.

“They do a fantastic job,” Mathis said. “They’re a great program, but we can play with them. We just got to execute.”

Cumberland executed in the fourth quarter at Cincinnati Christian after trailing 10-7 early in the second half.

“Our division is the best division in the Mid-South,” Mathis said. “There’s not going to be an easy game in our division. Every week we got to be ready to play to have a chance.”

This week, some backup offensive linemen will have to be ready.

“We’re pretty nicked up in the offensive line,” Mathis said. “We got two guys out with concussions and a hamstring injury. We have some backups who have to step up.

“It’s the way I’ve always looked at it. It’s next man up, you got to play. It can’t be an issue, you got to play.”