Phoenix fall in defensive slugfest

Unfortunately, Cumberland dropped its homecoming to Georgetown 13-7 in a defensive slugfest on a hot, humid and sometimes rainy afternoon at Nokes-Lasater Field.

The Phoenix’s defense fought its heart out, grabbing five takeaways. But Cumberland’s offense could only convert one of those Tiger turnovers into a score while missing two makeable field goals as the Phoenix fell to 3-4 for the season and 1-1 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division.

“No hands down, (the defense) played well enough to win the football game today,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “You can’t ask them to do anything more.”

Georgetown’s best drive of the day was an 86-yard march on 13 plays which resulted in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Krause to Darius Barbour.

Cumberland had two opportunities to all but pull even in the second quarter as linebacker Tyler Tate forced and recovered a Georgetown fumble. Later, safety Tony Bennett returned an interception 28 yards to the Tiger 24-yard line.

Both chances ended in missed field goals of 28 and 39 yards.

Georgetown recovered a Cumberland fumble later in the quarter and converted it into a 26-yard field goal by Jack Nguyen 30 seconds before halftime.

A Nguyen field goal from 43 yards widened the margin to 13-0 late in the third quarter.

The Phoenix got a gift-wrapped chance in the fourth quarter when linebacker Kylan Washington forced a fumble, which was recovered by safety Terry Tiller and returned to the Georgetown 1, from where quarterback Dezmon Huntley sneaked across the goal line to bring Cumberland to within six points.

Cumberland had one more possession which ended with a fourth-down fumble which fell short of the line to gain.

“We had a chance with a minute to go in the game to win the ballgame because of our defense,” Mathis said. “We didn’t play very well on offense, but defensively, they made it to where we had a chance.

“I’m just proud that we battled with a very good football team. It was a heavyweight title fight and unfortunately they threw the last punch instead of us… Last week they lost a game (50-49 in overtime to Bethel), being able to hold them to 13 points, that’s probably a game from the ‘60s and ‘70s that you just don’t see anymore. I’ll take these games any day of the week. I love snot-bubbles flying and there was a lot of that today.”

Georgetown ran out the clock as the No. 15 Tigers improved to 4-2, 1-1.

With Krause connecting on 24 of 37 passes for 269 yards, Georgetown fell just 3 yards short of a 400-yard afternoon. But Cumberland had just 215 yards, including just 75 on the ground.

“Turnovers were part of it,” Mathis said. “I guess seeing the game last week (23-10 win at Cincinnati Christian), they weren’t going to let us run inside. Part of the option offense is you got to do your best to establish something inside, and we couldn’t do it.

“But saying it, we had a lot of opportunities over the top that we just got to execute. We had some dropped balls. A couple of long plays we had, if we hit them in stride, they’re touchdowns… I’m a no-excuse guy, you got to make that play. When you’re in a battle like this, who executes the best offensively wins the ballgame. Both teams played great defense. They executed better on offense and that’s why they got that win.”

Cumberland will play the second of three straight home games next Saturday when Campbellsville visits for a 6 p.m. kickoff under the Nokes-Lasater lights.

Georgetown 13, Cumberland 7

Georgetown 7 3 3 0—13

Cumberland 0 0 0 7—7

First quarter

Georgetown—Darius Barbour 15 pass from Hunter Krause (Jack Nguyen kick), 6:00.

Second quarter

Georgetown—Nguyen 26 FG, :30.

Third quarter

Georgetown—Nguyen 43 FG, 1:20.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Dezmon Huntley 1 run (Sean Kline kick), 7:38.

Team statistics

GC CU

First downs 23 8

—Rushing 13 2

—Passing 9 6

—Penalty 1 0

Rushes-yards 46-128 31-75

Passing yards 269 140

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 24-38-2 10-24-0

Punts-avg. 4-36.5 7-41.1

Penalties-yards 9-96 7-58

Fumbles-lost 6-3 3-2

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Georgetown: Kyree Hawkins 13-55, Xavier Abernathy 14-36, Nick Conley 5-25, Daric Pugh 3-12, Darius Barbour 2-7, Jordan Dean 1-(-1), Jake Johnson 3-(-1), Team 1-(-2), Hunter Krause 4-(-3). Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 15-28, Marcus Bryson 1-15, Telvin Rucker 7-14, Kendall Johnson 3-13, Joseph Rushin 2-3, Kimlee North 2-1, Luke Turner 1-1.

PASSING—Georgetown: Hunter Krause 24-36-1—269, Hayden Shelton 0-1-1—0. Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 10-24-0—140.

RECEIVING—Georgetown: Ross Cox 9-120, Bart Bell 8-73, J.J.Ogbogu 3-46, Darius Barbour 2-16, Keagan Hinkle 1-67, Jake Johnson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Sean Kline 28, 39.