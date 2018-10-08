Keys garners second MSC Player of the Week honor

The Memphis native tied for the team lead with eight tackles, added two pass breakups and collected his third interception in four games this season. The junior made seven solo tackles from his defensive back position and posted his second straight game with two pass break-ups. His INT came in the end zone and ended the first drive of the third quarter for Georgetown, who led 10-0 at the time.

Keys has 20 tackles with five pass break-ups and a team-leading three interceptions. The Phoenix will play host to Campbellsville University this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.