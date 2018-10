Wilson Central will play Lebanon on Thursday at Lebanon High School’s Danny Watkins Stadium. Mt. Juliet will travel to face Station Camp and Friendship Christian will travel to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee Christian also on Thursday. Kickoffs for all three games will be at 7 p.m.

The Smith County at Watertown and Grace Baptist at Mt. Juliet Christian games currently remain on the schedule for Friday with 7 p.m. kickoffs.