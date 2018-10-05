Mega Millions jackpot increases to $420 million; Powerball jackpot at $253 million

In fact, the Mega Millions jackpot was increased Friday morning to $420 million for Friday night’s drawing. The jackpot for Powerball stands at $253 million for Saturday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot ranked as the seventh largest in the game’s history.

“These mega-jackpots are fun for players and great news for the education programs funded by the lottery, said Rebecca Hargrove, president and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. “We want to remind players to have fun, get their ticket early and to please play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery raised more than $4.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players won more than $12.6 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers earned more than $1.2 billion in retailer commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com.