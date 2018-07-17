The fifth annual Lebanon Golf & Country Club Men’s Senior Open will be held Friday with a 9 a.m. tee time. The individual tournament will consist of five divisions based on age beginning at 55-up. Entry fee is $75. Sponsorships are available. Each division will pay three places with eight golfers in a division needed for a full payout. A division will be flighted if there are more than 15 golfers. Phone 615-444-5010 for more information.

LGCC Men’s Amateur Aug. 4-5

The Lebanon Golf & Country Club Men’s Amateur Invitational will be held Aug. 4-5 with 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts. Entry fees are $135 for non-members and $110 for members. There will be five flights, based on a full field. Entry deadline is Aug. 1. Phone the pro shop at 615-444-5010 for more information and to schedule a practice round.