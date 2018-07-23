Eleven Cumberland squads earn NAIA Scholar Team honors

Teams must obtain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point-average or higher for all eligible varsity student-athletes during the past academic year to garner the award.

The sports of baseball, football, men’s golf, men’s tennis, softball, women’s cross-country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball and wrestling were all named NAIA Scholar Teams for 2017-18.

Women’s volleyball posted the highest GPA for the academic year at 3.60, while men’s tennis was next at 3.56 followed by women’s soccer at 3.49 and men’s golf at 3.47.

Women’s golf tallied a 3.44 GPA and women’s tennis collected a 3.42 followed by softball at 3.38.

Women’s cross-country finished at 3.18, baseball and football both registered a 3.06 team GPA, and wrestling netted a 3.04 for the year.

The NAIA honored a total of 1,862 teams were honored for academic success.

