Winfree Bryant Middle School athlete of the week

Winfree Bryant athletic director Randy Sampson (left) and John Greer Jr. (right) present an athlete of the week T-shirt and certificate to eighth-grade golfer Malia Randolph, the Lady Aviators’ No. 1 player during the season. She was low medalist in the district tournament and earned an all-region spot in the Middle Tennessee Regionals at Champions Run in Rockvale with rounds of 84 and 80 to finish third.