The Lady Devils finished with a 167, followed by host Macon County’s 172 and White House’s 247.

Briley Vaden followed Randolph with an 84.

Lebanon’s boys also won, edging Macon County 309-310. White House came in with a 393.

Mark McDearman shot a 74, Ethan Keith 75, Jared Campbell 78 and Watson Palmer 82 for the Blue Devils.

Lebanon will face Wilson Central and host Gallatin at Long Hollow next Tuesday with a 1 p.m. tee time.