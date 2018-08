The Wildcats carded a 314 to Lebanon’s 334 and Gallatin’s 370.

Trey Melvin shot a 74 for Central while Andrew Lena shot 79, Ty Baker 80 and Connor Smith 81. Mason Adcock’s 82 didn’t make the cut.

Gallatin’s girls won their match with 173 to Lebanon’s 180 and Central’s 181.

The Castle triplets make up the Lady Wildcats. Kate Castle carded an 86, Sarah Castle 95 and Molly Castle 97.