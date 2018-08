The Blue Devils shot 145 to Gallatin’s 189 and White House’s 212 in a match scored at nine holes due to thunderstorms.

Mark McDearman dropped in a 34, Ethan Keith and Jared Campbell 36 and Watson Palmer 39 for Lebanon.

Lebanon’s girls shot 89 and Gallatin 98.

Makenzie Mohr led the Lady Devils with a 44, followed by Malia Randolph’s 45.

Lebanon and Wilson Central will travel to Macon County Country Club in Lafayette on Tuesday.