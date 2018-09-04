DeKalb's Walker signs with CU golf

The DeKalb County High School product has qualified for the TSSAA State Tournament twice in his three years for the Tigers and coach John Pryor, placing 33rd as a freshman with rounds of 80-80 and tying for 14th as a sophomore with scores of 77-74 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.

He has finished in the Top 5 in the district tournament all three years at DCHS, advancing to the region tournament, and made it through to the state tourney as a freshman and sophomore. He has also lettered in basketball and is the son of Scott and Misty Walker.