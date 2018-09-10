‘Cats, Devils, Lady Bears qualify for region

Wilson Central’s boys shot 312 to finish second while third-place Lebanon carded a 316. The Lady Bears turned in a 173 for third place.

In addition, Mt. Juliet’s Devin Speight and Luc Harrold qualified for the region as individuals, as did Lebanon freshman Malia Randolph and Wilson Central’s Kate Castle on the girls’ side.

Wilson Central’s Trey Melvin finished third in the boys’ tournament with a 71. Connor Smith shot 76, Mason Adcock 81, Ty Baker 85 and Andrew Lena 89.

Lebanon’s Mark McDearman won a playoff to finish fifth with a 73. Jared Campbell shot 79, Watson Palmer 80 and his brother Linden 84 and Ethan Keith 90.

Harrold shot 79 and Speight 79 to qualify among the top five individuals not on a top-three team. Also for Mt. Juliet, Benjamin Wilson shot 83, Payne Wright 86 and Hunter Kinzer 88.

On the girls’ side, Mt. Juliet’s Claire Fogg was third with a 79, followed by Rylie Rorie for the Lady Bears’ 173 score. Savannah Clark carded a 104.

Randolph qualified from Lebanon with an 86 while Briley Vaden knocked down a 94 and Makenzie Mohr 103.

Central’s Kate Castle qualified with a 91. Her triplet sister Sarah shot 94 and Molly 101.

The region will be held next Monday at Long Hollow.