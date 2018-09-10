Steeger cards 71, CU leads by three at Bill Sergent

The Marnau am Staffelsee, Germany, native registered three birdies and 13 pars in his one-under round, tied for fourth, two strokes behind Midway University’s Cody French. He started the round with a bogey but then posted four pars and three consecutive birdies before another par to finish the front nine. Steeger collected eight pars and a birdie on the back.

Nolen registered seven pars and two bogeys on the front side and was three-over through 11 after another bogey. The Hendersonville native finished strong, netting birdies at Nos. 12, 15 and 16 before two more pars to end the round. He stand sixth overall, three shots off the lead.

Freshman Nick Henderson and sophomore Bryson Smith each shot one-over par 83, tied for seventh individually.

Henderson posted two-over on the front nine with two bogeys to start the round and one birdie and one par over the last seven holes. The Cedar Hill native made another bogey at the 11th but birdied No. 12 as well as No. 18, sandwiching five pars in-between.

Smith collected six pars, a birdie at No. 8 along with one bogey and a double bogey on the front nine. The Lafayette, Tenn., native posted eight pars and a birdie at No. 18 on the back side for his one-over total.

Senior Garrett Daniel recorded an up-and-down round with three birdies, seven bogeys and a double for six-over par 78, tied for 21st. The Linden native started the round bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey on the first five holes and made bogey-birdie at Nos. 9 and 10. He tallied three more bogeys and a double on the remaining eight holes.

Cumberland shot 298 as a team, three strokes in front of Tennessee Wesleyan and six ahead of tournament host, the University of the Cumberlands.

The teams are scheduled to tee off at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, barring any weather delays, which pushed Monday’s start time back two hours.