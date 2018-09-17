Wilson Central’s Melvin qualifies for TSSAA Championships

Melvin shot 71 to finish first among the golfers from the non-qualifying teams. He participated in a six-hole playoff to finish third overall.

Central shot 210 to finish second. But only the winner qualified for the state, and that honor went to Hendersonville, which turned in a 299.

Also for the Wildcats, Mason Adcock shot 77, Andrew Lena and Ty Baker 81 and Connor Smith 85.

Kate Castle shot 79 for Central’s girls.

The state tournament will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at WillowBrook in Manchester.