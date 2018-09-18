Lebanon's McDearman second in region, qualifies for state

Lebanon’s Mark McDearman finished second in the Region 5-Large tournament Monday at Long Hollow to qualify for next week’s state tournament. It is the best individual finish in LHS history. McDearman shot a 71 and won a six-hole playoff to take second place overall. Wilson Central’s Trey Melvin also competed in the playoff and finished third, also qualifying for state. McDearman is 4-0 in playoffs this year. The state tournament will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at WillowBrook in Manchester.