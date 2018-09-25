Watertown repeats as district champs

Senior Mason Malone was second in the boys’ tourney with an 88 while Jack Mitchell was fourth with a 91 and Mason Rowland fifth with a 98. Ryan Conger turned in a 106 as the Purple Tigers scored 383 as a team.

On the girls’ side, Brooke Turner was second with a 105 while teammate Brailey McFarlin finished fifth with a 141. Adrienne Koch collected a 227. The Tigerettes scored 246 as a team.

Both Watertown teams will play in the Region 4-Small tournament next Monday at Golden Eagle in Cookeville.

At the Large state tournament…

MANCHESTER — Wilson Central’s Trey Melvin is tied for 26th place and Lebanon’s Mark McDearman is in a deadlock for 41st following Tuesday’s first day of the Large Division state tournament at WillowBrook.

Melvin is 6-over at 78 while McDearman turned in a 10-over 82.

Farragut’s Lance Simpson and Science Hill’s Jackson Skeen are tied for the lead at 1-over 71. Skeen is a grandson of Lebanon High legend Bruce Skeen, who said the junior will go to Tennessee on a golf scholarship.

The tournament will wrap up with the final round Wednesday. McDearman is scheduled to see off at 9 a.m., followed by Melvin in the final group at 9:10.