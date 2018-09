The Cedar Hill native carded a three-under par score of 69 on the first 18 holes and shot two-under through nine holes for a 27-hole total of 103, winning by one stroke over Georgetown College’s Drake Stepter.

The freshman also tied for sixth in his first career event at the Bill Sergent Invitational earlier this months, posting two rounds of 73.

Cumberland will play again this weekend at the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational in Prestonsburg, Ky.