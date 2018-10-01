Daniel, Henderson finish in top 10 for CU men

Cumberland finished third as a team, four strokes behind Lindsey Wilson and three in back of Midway University. The Phoenix shot four-over par 292 as a team in the second round on Sunday.

Henderson posted the third best score of the day with his three-under total. The Cedar Hill native tied for sixth with a two-day total of 145.

Daniel collected rounds of 72-71, tying for third with Midway’s Austin Mitchell and Shawnee State’s Jordan Tieman with a 36-hole score of 143.

Sophomore Bryson Smith registered a two-over par 74 in the second round, tying for 22nd with a two-day total of 150, while junior Jacob Nolen shot six-over par 78 on Sunday, placing 35th with a 36-hole total of 155.

Freshman Adrian Steeger carded a second-round 79, tying for 18th with a two-day total of 149. Sophomore Reece Gaddes, playing as an individual, posted his second straight three-over 75, tying for 22nd with a 36-hole score of 150.

Cumberland will play again Oct. 15-16 at the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate in Loudon.