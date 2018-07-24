Wilson County planners OK subdivisions, warehouse

The subdivision will have access off of Gladeville Road north of Stewart’s Ferry Pike south of Central Pike.

The commission also approved a revised preliminary plan for a previously approved 492-lot subdivision known as Raven Crest subdivision. The revision was rearranged to accommodate more timely access to Jackson Road as the multi-year development continues.

The Raven Crest development is planned to connect to Central Pike and Sanders Lane as development continues.

The commission also unanimously approved a site plan for a new distribution and warehouse facility south of Couchville Pike.

The commission also unanimously approved several small subdivisions of one to three lots each.