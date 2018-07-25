Planners approve conservation subdivision

The 221-acre subdivision is classified as a “conservation subdivision,” which means the developer takes certain steps to be environmentally friendly with the development.

“We’ve worked very hard to limit stream crossings. We’ve met at this point the open space requirement that is conservation oriented with natural features and assets. Dedication of open play space, along with a pool and a clubhouse, plays into that, and the planning commission has the option as per your subdivision regulations to approve that. At this point, we have 37.57 acres of area that meets your conservation subdivision criteria,” said Katherine Baldwin, representative for Lose Design. “In an effort to preserve the open space, character, tree lines, farm ponds, the wetlands, and there is a sinkhole, as well, so all of those would be preserved. In addition, there is the open play space, the clubhouse, pool area and 6,971 linear feet of trail, which would also go in the buffer and the TEA easement.”

The site of the new Mt. Juliet Church of Christ was approved for 20 acres at 3270 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon.

Planners deferred a plan for a subdivision of eight houses on 16 acres on the outskirts of town after a neighbor expressed concerns about safety and flooding.

“I’m not against the developer building. I’m not against growth at all. But we’re going to put eight houses, and the way he has laid this out, they’re going to be stacked in there one behind the other. This is going to be complete chaos going in and out. Someone is going to get killed. When they raise those homes, that water has got to go somewhere, and it’s going to come right down to Old Murfreesboro Road and pool just like it does down the road,” said Keith Sanders, who lives directly across from the proposed development.

Commissioners wanted to see a survey of the area to make sure the additional houses wouldn’t cause flooding and deferred the item for 30 days.

A pair of developments related to MIDTNDEV plans for the plan of service and annexation and zoning approval of the Orchards of Lebanon, a development of about 150 acres on Maple Hill Road, were sent to the council with no recommendation from the planning commission.

Planners also approved several smaller developments.