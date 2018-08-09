Council votes to increase impact fees for multi-family homes

The increase from $1,000 to $2,000 to the permit impact fees applies to apartments, condominiums, duplexes and related structures that house multiple families.

The council also approved a budget amendment for the fire department for renovations for the fire administration building at 502 Coles Ferry Pike.

The council amended the 2018-2019 budget for Briskin Lane street construction and approved bids and awarded a contract for existing sewer rehabilitation.

Stuart Lawson was also sworn in as finance commissioner.

Lawson, who was interim finance commissioner since November, has worked for the city since 1995, and said he’s excited to continue his service with the city in his new position. Lawson was administered the oath of office by Judge James Flood.

The council also voted to reclassify the social services worker at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center from Grade C to Grade E, which means a pay raise will be implemented for the position.

The council also:

• approved a commercial lease agreement on a hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

• approved a recreational field land use agreement between the city and Wilson County Adult Softball at Hobbs Field.

• approved a budget amendment for added security cameras at Don Fox Community Park.

• authorized an agreement with Wilson County for the transfer of operation and control of the city’s public education in government channel.

• entered into an agreement with Wilson County Schools for the wavier of city fees in consideration of the satisfaction of the outstanding balance of the city related to back payments for liquor-by-the-drink taxes.

• amended the future land use plan for 602 S. Cumberland St. and 109 W. Adams Ave. from high-density residential to commercial service in Ward 3.

• rezoned 602 S. Cumberland St. and 109 W. Adams Ave. from medium-density residential to commercial service in Ward 3.

The council will meet Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.