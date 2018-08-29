Mt. Juliet public works truck hits train

Mt. Juliet officials announced the wreck, which happened at about 4:15 p.m., on its Facebook page.

The unidentified city employee was headed home when the collision happened when the wrong pedal was pushed, according to City Manager Kenny Martin.

“The vehicle can be replaced, and we are most blessed and thankful that everyone is OK,” Martin said.

Assistant fire Chief Shawn Donovan witnessed the wreck, called dispatch and secured the scene until Mt. Juliet police officers arrived.

Mt. Juliet public works director Jessica Gore responded to a request from The Democrat for more information late Wednesday afternoon via email. She said a public records request was required to release the name of the truck driver involved in the wreck. Gore also said that the city hasn’t received an estimate on the damage.

State trooper Sgt. Charlie Caplinger said it could take up to two days for the trooper who worked the wreck to file the report.