Soccer complex leads council agenda

Councilor Fred Burton was the sole councilor who attended the Lebanon City Council work session Thursday evening, and Mayor Bernie Ash explained to him the funding for the complex.

A $4 million bond that was set aside to build the failed West Side Park last year will be used to buy the land and set up the amenities. Three neighborhood parks, trail connections and soccer fields are part of the plans.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting is an amended ordinance to increase multi-family residential building impact fees from $1,000 to $1,500. This will be the first reading for the new item.

Under old business, the council will consider three zoning changes, two to increase the density of residential developments and one to change a rural residential area to commercial general.

The council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.