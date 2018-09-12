Mt. Juliet Commission approves Green Hill High School measures

The school will be on about 1.84 acres in Mt. Juliet. For Mt. Juliet to provide services to the school, the land first had to annexed into the city. The measure went without input from citizens and was approved unanimously.

Next, commissioners voted to provide a plan of services for the school. The plan of services includes police and fire protection, as well as road and other infrastructure services to the property. That item, also without pubic comment, was approved unanimously.

Grant money from the Metropolitan Planning Organization for alternative transportation projects such as bike paths and sidewalks was awarded to the city. The MPO is a multi-county organization that manages local transportation requests and recommends money to be given to communities by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The grant was for $811,812. The city will add an additional $202,953 to the mix for the more than $1 million project. The entire widening project will begin at the Mt. Juliet Road Interstate 40 eastbound onramp and will extend to Parkwood Drive to create two new lanes that will go northbound over I-40. The grant is specifically for bike lanes and sidewalks.

Another grant for the Mt. Juliet Intelligent Transportation System will give the city about $2.3 million with no city match required. The project is designed to allow traffic signals along the Mt. Juliet Road corridor from Central Pike to City Hall to be synchronized to allow travelers to make it through all of the lights without stopping, Mayor Ed Hagerty said.

A grant to extend the Lebanon Road sidewalks project from North Mt. Juliet Road to Park Glen Drive was also approved. This is the second part of the project. The grant, for $140,000 with a $35,000 match from the city, will pay for a sidewalk along one side of Park Glen Drive to connect with an existing sidewalk in Park Glen subdivision. Pedestrian traffic signals the length of the project will also be incorporated.

The commissioners also approved the International Residential Code, the International Fire Code and the International Building Code updates to include in their various building codes. The measure will take effect Jan. 1.

“That will give the businesses and developers who have questions time to contact us,” Hagerty said.

The code affects all structures whose plans have not yet been approved. Those current structures and those on commissioner-approved building plans and plats will not be affected.

The commissioners also delayed approval of a list of grants to nonprofits that affect Mt. Juliet residents. Hagerty said he wanted to hear from four new applicants about what they do and what their plans for the money would be. The measure will be discussed at the commission’s Sept. 24 meeting.

Members of the city’s ethics committee were approved. Darryl Blankenship, Harry Jester, Rick Rodriguez, Sam English and Matt Smith were named to the commission. The mayor and commissioners each nominated a person for the commission.

Hagerty also read a proclamation about the Trail of Tears Memorial Day, which is in conjunction with the 15th annual Commemorative “Trail of Tears” Walk on Sept. 15 at Grace United Methodist Church at 3085 Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

The Commemorative “Trail of Tears” Walk recognizes the hardships suffered by the five civilized tribes who were removed from the Southeast, including the Cherokee, Muscogee or Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole.

They were the tribes of the Southeast who were forced to remove to Oklahoma Indian Territory after the passage of the Indian Removal Act 1830. The forced Indian removal became known as the “Trail of Tears.”

Also announced at the meeting was the 37th-annual Pow-Wow, which will take place Sept. 22-23 at Mundy Park in Mt. Juliet.