Health screenings to be offered in Lebanon

Fairview Church will hold a community event Friday at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings will be accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Packages will start at $149, but consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right based on age and risk factors. Individuals can also inquire about the wellness gold membership program, which will allow customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.