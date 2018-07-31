Amputees can test drive new foot, knee technologies

In addition, free evaluations and safety checks of wearers’ current prostheses will be provided. The daylong event will also feature refreshments, prize drawings and a barbequed lunch cooked by owner and president Aaron Sorensen and staff members. Hours will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information and to sign up for the no-cost test Drive, visit rhs-tn.com/education.html or call 615-890-2160 to RSVP.

Technological changes in prosthetics for lower extremity amputees have accelerated rapidly in the past few years. Better energy storage and return feet, “bionic” knees and ankles, and lighter weight and stronger materials are among a few of the upgrades.

It’s usually not easy, however, for a prosthetics wearer to try out various components as each prosthesis is custom made for the specific individual. Thus prosthetics practitioners don’t maintain an inventory of many different types of them at their clinics.

Restorative Health Services was founded by Sorensen in 2001. The company created a culture among its professional and administrative staff that combines empathy and concern for patients with in-depth experience and expertise to create solutions for their prosthetic, orthotic and pedorthic needs.