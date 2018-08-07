Tennova Healthcare awarded advanced certification for primary stroke centers

The gold seal of approval and the heart-check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations.

Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon underwent a rigorous onsite review in May. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care, and performance improvement.

“Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director of hospital business development with the Joint Commission. “We commend Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

“We congratulate Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon for achieving this designation,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. “By adhering to this very specific set of treatment guidelines, Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon has clearly made it a priority to deliver high-quality care to all patients affected by stroke.”

Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every four minutes; and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

“We are pleased to receive advanced certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association,” said Jay Hinesley, chief executive officer of Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon. “The certification provides us with the opportunity to highlight the exceptional stroke care we provide, as well, as to continually strive to advance our care even further.”

One of the state’s largest health networks, Tennova Healthcare includes 12 hospitals and more than 80 physician clinics. The combined network has more than 2,000 licensed beds, 1,600 physicians on the combined active medical staffs and more than 7,000 employees with nearly 60,000 admissions and 373,000 emergency department visits each year. Learn more at tennova.com.

Founded in 1951, the Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – America’s No. 1 and No. 4 killers. For more information on the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association hospital accreditation program, visit heart.org/myhospital.