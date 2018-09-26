Ghosts, master of macabre return for fall at the Hermitage

Throughout the season, guests will be able to experience ghost tours, fireside storytelling from Washington Irving and an evening of macabre with renowned poet Edgar Allan Poe.

Visitors will be able to experience the haunted side of history with Hermitage ghost tours, which will run through mid-November. Tours begin at 7:30 p.m. and will lead guests by lantern through the Hermitage mansion and Jackson’s tomb while stories of Jackson, the Battle of New Orleans and the Bell Witch are told.

Guests are invited to listen to storytelling by one of the Jacksonian era’s premier writers, Washington Irving, author of the famous fictitious story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Irving will be performed by John Dennis Anderson, associate professor emeritus of Emerson College in Boston. The event will be Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Hermitage members and $30 for non-members and include one drink ticket for wine or a beverage. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Rounding out fall programming will be an evening with iconic poet Edgar Allan Poe on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Tulip Grove Mansion. Poe, played by renowned New England literary historian Rob Velella, will share stories that are both humorous and terrifying. Following the program, he will be available to mingle with guests and discuss writings over a glass of wine.

More information about the events may be found at thehermitage.com/events.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark.

For more information, visit thehermitage.com.