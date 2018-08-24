In remembrance of Nancy Evins, her better basic bridge

Nancy Alley Evins, myself, a well-known Middle Tennessee clinical hypnotherapist and frequent newspaper columnist, died Aug. 21, 2018. I was 83.

A celebration of my life was Friday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. A sunset graveside service followed.

Survivors include my son, Edgar Evins Jr.; a daughter, Karlen Rose Evins; and granddaughters, Tiffany Evins Byrd and Shannon McCartney Evins.

I was preceded in death by my parents, Carl Milton Alley and Helen Rose Rector Alley.

I joined the First Baptist Church in Lake City at 6 years old, where I worshipped until my move to Lebanon. Years later, I joined First Baptist Church in Lebanon and served as a vacation Bible school teacher, Sunday school teacher and on various church committees.

A 1952 graduate of Lake City High School, I was the class valedictorian and voted “most likely to succeed.” I also was editor of the yearbook, president of my junior class, the Beta Club, and the 4-H Club, where I won several public speaking awards. My essay won second prize in the national Beta Club magazine, and I was awarded the DAR award during my senior year; I also was vice president of my senior class.

I majored in business at the University of Tennessee, where I was president of the Independent Students Association, Queen of Spades for the American College of Engineers, and Miss ISA. I was elected to the Business Board and Women Student Government Association and was a member of the UT Army ROTC.

I received a master’s degree in theology at Scarritt College and opened a practice of clinical hypnotherapy. I was a frequent columnist for The Lebanon Democrat, The Tennessean and often was a Three-Star letter writer. A silver life master in bridge, I attended the Vanderbilt Bridge Club until my death.

I also was an amateur artist who sold some of my oil paintings through Cracker Barrel in the store’s early years. Two of my prized possessions were a poem written for her by renowned poet Ogden Nash and a letter written to me in my college days by Ralph Nader, who commended me on her consistent ethical standards.

