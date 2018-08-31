Phillip Alder: If you see the points, believe the figures

So, there are some six times more bridge deals than stars in our galaxy, but many of them can be played correctly by checking the 40 high-card points.

For our deal this week, how should South play in four spades? West leads the heart king. (See hand in photo.)

East overtakes with his ace and returns the heart seven. West wins that trick and exits with a diamond.

North’s three-heart cue-bid showed spade support and at least game-invitational values. South’s jump to game was aggressive, but he thought he would benefit from the auction, which proved correct.

South starts with three top losers, two hearts and one club. So, he must avoid a trump loser. Normally, that would involve taking the finesse. A priori, East will have the spade king 50 percent of the time, and West will have a singleton king only 13 percent of the time. But is that right here?

East’s pass on the first round of the auction denied six points. Then, when he produces the heart ace at trick one, declarer should realize that West is marked with the spade king. So, after winning the third trick, South should cash the spade ace and hope the king comes tumbling down.

When it does, partner should congratulate him.

Phillip Alder is a longtime New York Times bridge columnist and has taught competitive and recreational bridge to people and teams at all levels for more than 30 years.