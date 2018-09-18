Friends of NRA supports good causes

Doors open at 5:30, and any available tickets will be sold at the door. The event is open to the public.

There will be raffles and door prizes, a silent auction and dinner, followed by an auction of a wide variety of shooting- and outdoors-related items.

In recent years the local chapter has been recognized as one of the most robust in the nation. Proceeds help support local and national youth shooting-sports, ROTC programs, and school firearm-safety efforts, some of which depend entirely on funding by Friends of NRA.

“Our shooting and competition programs would be cost-prohibitive without the support of the Friends of NRA,” says Gibby Gibson, coach of the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Olympic Air Rifle team. The shooting team last year received a grant of $3,584 from Friends of NRA.

The chapter also donated over $3,000 to the Cedar City Straights, Wilson County’s interscholastic trap-shooting team. It has donated more than $7,000 to Lebanon High’s ROTC program, and similar amounts to programs at Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet High.

Going into this weekend’s event, Friends of NRA had donated over $53,000 in grants to Wilson County competitive shooting teams, ROTC programs, 4-H Clubs and school gun-safety programs.

One of its funding efforts is the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program that teaches firearm safety basics to school-age youngsters, in concert with local law-enforcement officials. Its main message: if you see a gun, tell someone.

Since its inception in 1988 the Eddie Eagle Program has reached more than 29 million youngsters nationally. In Tennessee, 21 law enforcement agencies have used the Eddie Eagle mascot costume as part of their gun-safety instruction in schools, reaching over 826,000 children.

Since the Eddie Eagle program’s inception, firearm accidents among school-age youngsters have been reduced over 65 percent nation-wide.

The Eddie Eagle program is 100% funded by Friends of NRA, with over $142,000 contributed so far.

“It is a great program and has been very effective in our schools,” says Roy Denney, a long-time Friends of NRA supporter who in the past has donated guided turkey hunts to the auction.

Friends of NRA supports Second Amendment causes and personal firearms protections at a time when gun rights are under pressure from several fronts. It also supports hunting and conservation efforts, and the 4-H Club.

While proceeds from the annual banquet/auction account for most of the chapter’s funds, donations are welcomed year-round. For information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or [email protected]

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected]