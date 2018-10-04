Outdoors notebook

Among the grants awarded at the event was a $2,045 check presented to the Mt. Juliet Air Rifle team.

The Wilson County chapter in recent years has been recognized as one of most active in the country.

Tourney win: Lebanon’s Mickey Beck teamed with Devin Bargatze to win last Saturday’s Sgt. Daniels Benefit Bass Tournament on Kentucky Lake.

Perfect score: Tod Chapman shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

Fishing regs: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission left most fishing regulations intact for the 2019-2000 season during its recent monthly meeting. No changes were made in creel limits or size limits.

Much of the focus was on combating invasive Asian carp which are rapidly spreading throughout the state and present a threat to native species. One new regulation restricts the transportation of certain live baits. The regulations will not go into effect until next year.

Current regulations, license requirements and other information are available in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

Youth deer hunt: Youngsters ages 10-16 who have never killed a deer can apply for a special youth hunt on Oct. 27 in Humphries County. The annual hunt is arranged by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and volunteer assistants.

Information about the hunt and how to apply is posted on tnwildlife.org

Deer import reminder: Deer season is underway, and the TWRA reminds hunters about changes in the regulations regarding importing venison and other products.

As part of an ongoing effort to keep Tennessee’s deer free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Agency has expanded its import regulations to include all states and Canadian provinces; previously, only states and provinces in which CWD has been found were subject to the restrictions.

Details about how to prepare venison, hides and antlers to meet import regulations are available at tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Boating advisory: Summer is officially over, but boat traffic remains heavy on area waters and the TWRA will continue to crack down on safety violators.

The main emphasis is on Boating Under the Influence (BUI) which carries penalties similar to driving an automobile under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 22: deer archery season

Oct. 13-26: fall turkey season

Nov. 3-16: deer muzzleloader season

Nov. 17: deer gun season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a prize fish, had a successful hunt for squirrels or doves or bagged a buck? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to [email protected]

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected]