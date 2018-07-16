Woman leads deputies on morning chase

Deputies charged Dana Michelle Bowes, 40, with driving under the influence, reckless driving, evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked driver’s license after she led deputies on a chase.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, deputies responded to a burglary report at a home on Bethany Lane where the homeowners told them a white woman hid in their bedroom. An altercation took place between the suspect and the homeowner, which ended when the suspect hit the homeowner in the face with an electric drill.

The suspect then left in a black Pontiac, which was tracked down by the license plate number. A chase began after deputies attempted a traffic stop and headed eastbound on Carthage Highway. The vehicle came to a stop near Hiwassee Road.

Investigators plan to present the burglary evidence to a Wilson County grand jury at a later date, and additional charges may be forthcoming.