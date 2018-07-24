Sheriff’s investigators seek public’s help to find jewelry thief

Alexis Elizabeth Ledsinger, 23, of Mt. Juliet is wanted for theft of property of less than $1,000.

Investigators said Ledsinger went to Ingram Jewelers in Hermitage on April 23 and sold a one-carton ruby pendant for $100 that was reported stolen.

Investigators said Ledsinger stayed overnight at the theft victim’s home and believe she stole the pendant.

Ledsinger currently has an active warrant for her arrest as a result of the incident and may be wanted in connection with other thefts.

Anyone with information that leads to Ledsinger’s arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $500. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 615-444-5245 with any information that would help the investigation or any other crime. All callers may remain anonymous.