Smithville mayor, son charged with theft

At the request of 13th District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, agents and investigators started an investigation March 7 into theft allegations from the city of Smithville that involved Mayor Jimmy Poss and his son, Tony Poss.

During the investigation, agents developed information the two suspects were responsible for the theft through the unlawful payment of wages from Jimmy Poss to Anthony Poss from August 2017 through March.

A DeKalb County grand jury returned indictments Monday that charged Jimmy Wayne Poss, 71, with one count of official misconduct and one count of theft of more than $2,500. Anthony Wayne Poss, 50, was charged with one count of theft of more than $2,500. Both men were arrested Tuesday morning and booked in at the DeKalb County Jail. Jimmy Poss’ bond was set at $5,000. Anthony Poss’ bond was set at $2,500.