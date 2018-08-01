Suspect charged in shooting, police seize guns, drugs

Officers charged Kevin Smart, 32, with shooting toward a vehicle on Hobbs Avenue near the intersection of South Greenwood Street. Police said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

Lebanon’s narcotics unit and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies conducted surveillance in the area when they saw a black man, later identified as Smart, fire a handgun at a vehicle. Someone inside the vehicle returned fire before it left the scene.

According to Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the officers took Smart into custody without incident and executed a search warrant on Smart’s home, where they confiscated two shotguns, two handguns, crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

No one was injured in the incident, but the investigation remained ongoing as police continue to search for the vehicle and driver who shot at Smart.

Smart was initially charged with reckless endangerment, and additional charges are pending after the case is presented to a Wilson County grand jury at a later date.



This is a developing story. Check Lebanondemocrat.com for updates.