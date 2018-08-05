Lebanon police catch teen theft suspects

Last week, officers searched for a wanted runaway teen from another jurisdiction who was believed to be in Lebanon. Detectives did overnight surveillance at Barton’s Run Apartments on Franklin Road due to stolen vehicles found in the parking lot that were possibly tied to the wanted teen.

On Friday at about 3:30 a.m., a vehicle detectives believed was stolen turned into the parking lot, and detectives thought the wanted teen girl was in the vehicle.

The officers approached the vehicle, an unidentified teen exited the vehicle with one handgun in his hand and another in the waist of his pants. The teen dropped the gun in his hand and ran when the other gun fell from his pants. Officers recovered both guns, but the suspect wasn’t caught.

Officers found the wanted girl teen, a second girl teen and Cory Lonnell Booker, 19, of Nashville, in the vehicle. Officers seized four more weapons from inside the car, along with other suspected stolen items.

The two underage teens were taken to juvenile detention, charged with several counts of theft and weapons possession. Booker was charged with three counts of theft of property, four counts of unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and alteration of a serial number on a weapon. He was taken to the Wilson County Jail and booked in on $18,000 bond.

“In all, these suspects are accused of multiple vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries and other assorted crimes in a spree that spanned Nashville, Gallatin, White House, Clarksville and Lebanon,” said Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy. “All the weapons are confirmed or suspected to be stolen. Multiple vehicles were stolen, including one belonging to a serviceman serving oversees. Our department has seen an influx of juvenile crimes stemming from the Metropolitan Nashville area. We are concerned with the level of danger and violence that has been associated with these incidents.

“During this arrest, grave results could have occurred if the unidentified fleeing male had made any movements toward officers with the handguns. We want to thank our detectives for their dedicated pursuit of these criminals and their steady handling of this highly dangerous situation.”