Lebanon woman charged with animal cruelty

Animal control officers went to 215 S. College St. regarding a call about abandoned animals. When they arrived, they found three dogs and a cat without food, water or ventilation, and all the utilities were shut off to the home.

The previous tenant was identified as Stephanie Harris Tarpy, 44, of Lebanon, who was previously evicted from the home. Tarpy told animal control officers she left the home three days prior when she was evicted, and the utilities were shut off at that time.

Tarpy was charged with animal cruelty and taken to the Wilson County Jail. She was later released on $3,000 bond.